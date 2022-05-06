ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police in search of 21-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in northwest Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOctP_0fVOzG2e00

Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen in northwest Houston.

Laura Garcia was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police say.

Garcia was last seen on Monday at the 5300 block of De Soto Street. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

The 21-year-old is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has a Playboy bunny tattoo behind her right ear, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywyos_0fVOzG2e00

If you have seen Garcia or know of her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

14-year-old boy shot by suspects over pair of shoes in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot over a pair of shoes in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said two men shot and robbed the teen around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment complex, located in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street on Friday night.
Click2Houston.com

14-year-old chased down by man, shot multiple times in northeast Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly chased down a 14-year-old boy and shot him multiple times in northeast Houston late Monday. According to Houston police, the teen rode his bike to a convenience store in the 7700 block of Jensen, near Crosstimbers, around 11:15 p.m. That is when the boy was approached by a man who had just exited the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Bipolar Disorder#Police#Missing Person#Schizophrenia#Hispanic
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy