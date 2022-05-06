Police in search of 21-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in northwest Houston

Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen in northwest Houston.

Laura Garcia was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police say.

Garcia was last seen on Monday at the 5300 block of De Soto Street. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

The 21-year-old is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has a Playboy bunny tattoo behind her right ear, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Garcia or know of her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.