As the mainstream media points out a million times per game, Marcus Smart is the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996. In the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Marcus Smart has drawn a lot of criticism on social media for his apparent flopping. Indeed, it does seem like he spends more time flying onto the ground than he does on his feet. This has not gone unnoticed by other NBA players who are watching the Playoffs as well. When posed the question of who was a better defender, Smart or Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Atlanta Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovich had an easy answer:

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO