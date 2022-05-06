MINOR LEAGUE GAME SUMMARIES FOR 5/5/2022

May 7 - Manuel Margot blasted a one-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. With Tampa Bay down 6-5 after Jarred Kelenic's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth, Margot swatted a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike’s stunning Kentucky Derby upset has the sports world buzzing and led to a sleepless night of celebration that Eric Reed was still recovering from Sunday morning. The veteran trainer and everybody around him partied long after the 80-1 long shot pulled off...
Multiple media outlets have reported that significant changes coming to Name, Image, and Likeness, known as NIL, could be announced as soon as Monday. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic have reported in the last week that guidelines to clarify booster engagement related to recruiting and inducement are in the works. Ohio State AD Gene Smith and Colorado AD Rick George have been leading working groups on new guidelines for NIL. Smith told Auerbach that they “have to begin to crack down on bad actors and behavior that is inappropriate.” Those guidelines, according to Dellenger,...
BALTIMORE -- It’ll be double the fun on Mother’s Day. Rain washed away the Orioles’ series opener against the Royals at Camden Yards on Friday, and the game will be made up on Sunday as a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. Tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game will be honored for both games of the twin bill; those purchased for Friday will need to be exchanged for Sunday or a future game.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Saturday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain. The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when. This is Kansas City's only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play...
The Washington Nationals got home runs from Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz to pave the way to a 7-3 victory over the host Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels’ pitching staff entered the game on an 18-inning scoreless streak following consecutive shutouts of...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bemboom is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Zack Greinke. In 36 plate appearances this season, Bemboom has a .129 batting average...
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Melendez will move to the bench on Sunday with Salvador Perez heading behind the plate and Hunter Dozier entering the lineup at first base. Dozier will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore.
Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at...
Comments / 0