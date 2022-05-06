MINOR LEAGUE GAME SUMMARIES FOR 5/5/2022

Multiple media outlets have reported that significant changes coming to Name, Image, and Likeness, known as NIL, could be announced as soon as Monday. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic have reported in the last week that guidelines to clarify booster engagement related to recruiting and inducement are in the works. Ohio State AD Gene Smith and Colorado AD Rick George have been leading working groups on new guidelines for NIL. Smith told Auerbach that they “have to begin to crack down on bad actors and behavior that is inappropriate.” Those guidelines, according to Dellenger,...

