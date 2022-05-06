ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters may request early ballots for Mesa primary election

Mesa voters may now request early ballots for the Aug. 2 Mesa primary election.

Voters may sign up at recorder.maricopa.gov/evsignup/default.aspx for the Active Early Voting List, which allows them to automatically receive a ballot by mail for every election they are eligible to vote in, according to a release.

Mesa’s primary election will nominate a councilmember candidate in council districts 4, 5 and 6, whose terms will expire in January 2027.

For more information, call the Mesa City Clerk’s Office at 480-644-4868 or go to mesaaz.gov/government/city-clerk .

