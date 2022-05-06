ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm Bivens Addresses Rumors Regarding WWE Release

By Eric Mutter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after being released from WWE, Malcolm Bivens is already back at it, performing a comedy set called Malcolm at the Stand. Part of the set was released on his Twitter account, and Bivens wasn’t shy about addressing his recent departure or even cracking wise about it....

