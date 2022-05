Yep, you read it right. Duolingo, that language-education company whose app you downloaded during lockdown to teach yourself Mandarin, is opening a "restaurant with an educational component," in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to Next Pittsburgh. Duolingo headquarters are in the East Liberty neighborhood of the city, so it's only natural that the language-learning group's next step is to open a restaurant.

