In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, talks continue to swirl around Pete DeBoer’s future with the club, and he recently confirmed to media that he will be meeting with team management in the coming days to discuss just that. In other news, Mark Stone is considering surgery after playing the majority of the 2021-21 season with a nagging back injury. Meanwhile, Laurent Brossoit will be undergoing surgery in the near future on an undisclosed ailment that sidelined him for the latter part of the season. Last but not least, Max Pacioretty told reporters he still believes in this team, and hopes the roster can remain similar for the 2022-23 campaign.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO