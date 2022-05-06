Tattoo Convention Coming To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — May 6 was the first of many Fridays over the next few months for the popular Concerts in the Park series. Around 1,000 people packed Cesar Chavez Plaza for the first Friday of Concerts in the Park: The free annual music series held went quiet during the pandemic. But on this […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marc Laver used to routinely bring his son Jonnie to Sacramento's Southside Park. Nearly 20 years ago, Marc pushed the city to turn the playground at Southside Park more inclusive. Not long after, the 'Universal Universe' playground was unveiled. It was a new concept at the time, with all inclusive play structures, padded surfaces, access ramps and handrails.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Theft is trending upward across Sacramento. Larceny, burglary and robbery are 20% higher than last year, according to the city of Sacramento. Bike advocates are warning cyclists amid May’s National Bike Month, to secure property as theft rises across the city. “Somebody came by in...
The two brothers now charged with murder in connection to April’s deadly gang-related shooting in downtown Sacramento appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Smiley and Dandrae Martin were arraigned on three murder counts and other charges. They were brought into court separately. A third man also accused of murder, Mtula...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The community has honored the late DJ Gio with a newly painted mural on the walls of Jazz Alley in Sacramento. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, known to many as DJ Gio, was killed by what police called a double homicide and robbery attempt on April 10 in Natomas.
After a two-year reprieve, Concerts in the Park will resume, bringing live music back to downtown Sacramento Friday evenings, May 6 through July 29. Always fun and free, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists and DJs at Cesar Chavez Park (9th and J streets) in downtown Sacramento.
REDDING, Calif (KTXL) — Redding couple Gary and Patti Reitemeyer returned to their home in Redding after a trip to Sacramento to find hundreds of black swallows had turned their home into aviary. For over 14 hours the Bechelli Lane home began to fill with birds as the Reitermeyer’s neighbor contacted the couple letting them […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends, political allies and colleagues gathered to remember the first woman to be elected mayor of Sacramento – Anne Rudin. Rudin died in November at the age of 97. The special gathering happened at Mayor Anne Rudin Peace Pond in Land Park on Friday afternoon.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Businesses in Oakland anticipated another chaotic night in the Uptown District, as the streets were bustling with Oakland First Fridays vendors and visitors. The area of Broadway and Thomas L. Berkley Way was the scene of a large sideshow Thursday night during Cinco de Mayo festivities. Oakland...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a one-night Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night Market on Capitol Mall in Downtown Sacramento. The night market is meant to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which takes place during the month...
Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is pleased to announce that Mike Cherry will be joining the KCRA 3 and My58 team as a morning anchor. Cherry will join Brandi Cummings as co-anchor of KCRA 3 News on My58 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He’ll be part of KCRA 3 News from 4-7 a.m. with Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Teo Torres, Tamara Berg and Melanie Hunter.
