Sacramento, CA

Tattoo Convention Coming To Sacramento

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTattoo artists from around the world will be in Sacramento this weekend...

kfbk.iheart.com

FOX40

Airbnb tells Sacramento to find another place to party this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — May 6 was the first of many Fridays over the next few months for the popular Concerts in the Park series. Around 1,000 people packed Cesar Chavez Plaza for the first Friday of Concerts in the Park:  The free annual music series held went quiet during the pandemic. But on this […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Southside Park gets new, inclusive playground equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marc Laver used to routinely bring his son Jonnie to Sacramento's Southside Park. Nearly 20 years ago, Marc pushed the city to turn the playground at Southside Park more inclusive. Not long after, the 'Universal Universe' playground was unveiled. It was a new concept at the time, with all inclusive play structures, padded surfaces, access ramps and handrails.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Longest-running outdoor music festival in Sacramento resumes

After a two-year reprieve, Concerts in the Park will resume, bringing live music back to downtown Sacramento Friday evenings, May 6 through July 29. Always fun and free, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists and DJs at Cesar Chavez Park (9th and J streets) in downtown Sacramento.
YourCentralValley.com

Hundreds of swallows nest inside NorCal home

REDDING, Calif (KTXL) — Redding couple Gary and Patti Reitemeyer returned to their home in Redding after a trip to Sacramento to find hundreds of black swallows had turned their home into aviary. For over 14 hours the Bechelli Lane home began to fill with birds as the Reitermeyer’s neighbor contacted the couple letting them […]
REDDING, CA
Robert J Hansen

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Anchor Mike Cherry joins KCRA 3, My58 morning team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is pleased to announce that Mike Cherry will be joining the KCRA 3 and My58 team as a morning anchor. Cherry will join Brandi Cummings as co-anchor of KCRA 3 News on My58 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He’ll be part of KCRA 3 News from 4-7 a.m. with Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Teo Torres, Tamara Berg and Melanie Hunter.
SACRAMENTO, CA

