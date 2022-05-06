ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Vicky White, Casey White getaway car located; investigation back to square one, sheriff says

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The vehicle that police said Vicky White and Casey White, who are not related, used in a prison escape has apparently been found.

Police said the car was found at 11 p.m. Thursday at a towing yard in Williamson County, Tennessee, AL.com reported.

Police had been looking for a 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge they were driving in.

It was originally found on a rural roadside off Interstate 65 and towed last Friday, the day of the escape. Authorities didn’t realize that it was the same car that was connected to the jailbreak until Thursday, nearly a week later, the AP reported. Now officials are trying to find out if any vehicles were reported missing in the area where the SUV was found.

Because of the delay, Sheriff Rick Singleton said, “We’re sort of back to square one with a vehicle description,” the AP reported.

No weapons were found in the vehicle so officials believe the pair is armed.

Vicky White had purchased several guns in the weeks and months leading to the escape, including an AR-15 and a shotgun. It is also believed that they have a 9 mm handgun and possibly a .45 caliber handgun, the AP reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service, who have taken over the lead on the case, had released new photos of Vicky White that show what she would look like if she had changed her long, blonde hair, CNN reported.

The authorities had been investigating tips from Florida to Kentucky, CNN reported.

Casey White is being considered “extremely dangerous,” The Associated Press reported.

Vicky White was a jail officer at the prison that was holding Casey White, who was awaiting trial for capital murder. Inmates and officials said they had a “special relationship,” the AP reported.

They had left the prison in a patrol car, which was abandoned in a parking lot where they switched to the Ford Edge. She had said she was transporting him to the courthouse, then said that she had a doctor’s appointment; but they did not arrive at either location and have been on the run for a week.

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
