A Woman Who Was Pronounced Dead ‘Wakes Up’ During Her Funeral

By Matty Willz
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncCFH_0fVOlQyu00
Source: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / Getty

Imagine being at a funeral, helping to carry the casket of a deceased loved one, when you suddenly hear a strange scratch coming from inside the coffin.

Then imagine being the one stuck inside.

Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, from Peru, was set to be buried on April 26th. Mourners assisting with the proceedings lowered the coffin after Callaca started scraping at the wood from inside the casket. They opened it and saw her sweating profusely and struggling to breathe.

Rosa Isabel was found alive just moments before she was actually buried.

Callaca was in a car accident on the north coast of Peru. The crash claimed the life of her brother-in-law and left her three nephews with serious injuries.

Cemetery Caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said, “She opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police.”

She was taken to the local hospital but unfortunately died several hours later. Her family is reportedly looking for answers to this bizarre situation. Police have begun their investigation, with a particular interest in the original hospital that pronounced her dead in the first place.

#Peru#Police#Coffin
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
