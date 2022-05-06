ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DASHCAM FOOTAGE CAUGHT COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES CRASHING INTO A CAR IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Lopez, reported at the WFAA_TV reported that:. Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and...

Yardbarker

Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the...
NBC Sports

Video captured car crash involving Jerry Jones

A dashboard camera attached to a nearby vehicle captured the moment when a car containing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed into another vehicle. It was, based on the video obtained and posted by TMZ.com, a significant impact. The story at TMZ.com implies Jones was driving the car. It appears at...
Daily Mail

The Spun

