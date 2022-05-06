ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Wax Myrtle's makes a refreshing Still Austin Whiskey Co cocktail to celebrate derby day!

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most exciting two minutes in sports happens this weekend with the Kentucky Derby! Horses like Zandon and Epicenter will race for the top prize at Churchill Downs, but here in Cap City you can create a winning cocktail with Still Austin Whiskey Co to cheer them on....

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Importance Of Food And Drink To The Kentucky Derby, According To Chef Kenneth Hardiman - Exclusive

One of the most storied and splendid springtime spectaculars is finally upon us. Put on your pastels, grab the biggest hat you can find, and make yourself a mint julep, because the Kentucky Derby is back! The annual horse race, which kicks off the renowned Triple Crown series, brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to Churchill Downs, all ready to place their bets and partake in the traditional fanfare the event promises. And that no doubt includes the sweeping and sumptuous spread of foods that will be available. From the historic classics, such as burgoo, benedictine, and Derby Pie, to more modern southern staples, like deviled eggs and pimento cheese biscuits, there is a seemingly endless supply of delectable dishes to devour on Derby day.
RECIPES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Scott
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trainer of Kentucky Derby winner shares story about comeback from barn fire

Following the biggest Kentucky Derby upset since 1913, winning trainer Eric Reed shared a story about people coming together to help out after a barn fire six years ago. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid_51867916", "obj": {"id":"27789","width":"16","height":"9","video":"1007799"} });. “From the ashes we rose,” Reed told Fox & Friends Sunday,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Wax Myrtle#The Kentucky Derby#Austin Whiskey Co#Cask Strength#American
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Watch: Rich Strike celebrated Kentucky Derby win by biting guide ponies

After getting an incredible win during the 2022 Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike decided to truly make his mark on the race and chew on some other horses. If you win the Kentucky Derby, you get to celebrate an incredible accomplishment. Of course, just because you win the Kentucky Derby does not automatically mean you get to break social conventions and chew on someone else.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Austin

Enter your favorite teacher to win a free cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line!

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Norwegian Cruise Line is relaunching its ‘Giving Joy’ campaign, awarding 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with a free cruise aboard its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, and a chance at up to $25,000 for their school! Christine Da Silva, Senior VP of Branding and Communications for Norwegian Cruise Line, joined us to share more.
AUSTIN, TX
TODAY.com

Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

The 148th Kentucky Derby is almost here, and while everyone will be watching the crowded field of thoroughbreds later today, there are some other animals stealing the show. The horses face a lot of pressure to perform at the big race and their fellow four-legged friends help take the stress off. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer reports from Churchill Downs.May 7, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy