Missouri State

Marchers teach lessons on educational freedom

By Isaiah Peters
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the Missouri House granted preliminary approval to the 10-page "Parents' Bill of Rights of 2022." The bill mandates the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education must withhold funds from schools who violate any of the new provisions in the ‘Bill of Rights.’. "Missouri leads the...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

The women fighting back against the ‘never-ending story’ of rising female incarceration and lifelong stigma

Tomika Daniel may be done with her prison sentence, but she still calls it the “never-ending story.”“You do your time, you’re home, but you’re still just dealing with it,” she told The Independent.After being sentenced for drug trafficking, the Pittsburgh-area mother became a model example of rehabilitation: participating in prison workforce training programmes, following the strict parameters of her parole, starting her own trucking company on the outside. But, for a time, it seemed like her efforts at redemption still didn’t redeem her in the eyes of society.She was reminded of her past in increasingly arbitrary ways. Rental home after...
ADVOCACY
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

School principals meet Biden Ed. Sec. after asking him to ‘ban hostile parents’ from school grounds

School principals met with Biden’s Education Secretary on Monday to discuss how best to navigate education in the post-COVID world. The meeting between the National Association of Secondary School Principles (NASSP) and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes months after the group requested the Biden administration "ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety."
EDUCATION
Alabama Now

Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids

Parents of transgender teens filed a lawsuit Tuesday attempting to overturn an Alabama law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The new lawsuit was filed in Montgomery federal court after two previous...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Hoptown Chronicle

Pandemic woes prompt more states to teach financial literacy

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed how many American adults live on the financial edge, has boosted ongoing efforts to make financial literacy lessons a school requirement,” Elaine S. Povich reports for Stateline, a news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Seven states require a stand-alone financial-literacy course to graduate...
EDUCATION
Cleveland.com

We need to teach U.S. history based on facts, not politics

In the early 1980s, I served on the State Board of Education. Most Republican members took education policy seriously. There was no talk of telling teachers what should or shouldn’t be taught. Now, a candidate for state superintendent and Ohio lawmakers want to dictate to social studies teachers that racism and sexism should not be taught (”Finalists for job talk race in social studies and student mental health,” May 6).
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Washington Examiner

Why homeschooling is growing

A rapidly growing number of families are opting to educate their children at home, and both parents and children are finding great satisfaction in the experience. Increasingly, homeschool parents are stepping up to equip their children with the learning skills and academic knowledge to help them make informed decisions. COVID-19...
EDUCATION
NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES

