Police officials in Iowa City say that one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City on Sunday afternoon, according to KWWL. Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the area near the V.A. Hospital and the Medical Education Building. KWWL reports that according to the Hawk Alert sent out to University of Iowa students, one person was found injured at the scene. That person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The university says that the shooting did not take place inside a school building or on school property.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO