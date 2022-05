If you've seen the show Yellowstone (and chances are you have) then you've probably heard a band that's making its way to Cedar Rapids this summer. Whiskey Myers is headed our way! The band is a combination of country, rock, and Americana/folk. It doesn't matter what "genre" you put them in, their sound cuts right through you. In fact, listening to them may even make you think of the wildly popular television series 'Yellowstone.' Not only were they on the soundtrack, but they were actually featured on screen in 2018 performing in a bar. You may remember Ripp and Beth dancing to their tunes.

