Theater & Dance

Ilana Bean explores the interactions between audiences and performers

By Rob Cline
littlevillagemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglert Theatre — Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m., Free. Ilana Bean, an MFA candidate in the University of Iowa’s Nonfiction Writing Program, is interested in the interaction between artist and audience in performing arts settings. This interest led Bean to apply to be the fourth annual Englert Theatre Nonfiction Writing...

