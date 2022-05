Brett Veach has full autonomy to build the football roster in Kansas City -- and who can blame Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt for giving him control of football operations. The Chiefs are 60-21 with a Super Bowl title and two AFC championships since Veach took over the reins as general manager in 2017, setting the team up for a decade of success by moving up in his first draft and selecting Patrick Mahomes.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO