CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid...

www.agriculture.com

CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S., Canada spot natgas prices soar on unusual spring heat

May 5 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices in the United States and Canada soared this week as many homes and businesses in the U.S. South and West cranked up their air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms, ends week on a gain, on global supply worries

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday on technical buying and ongoing worries over global production supplies, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled the day up 2 cents at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. It posted a weekly gain of 4.99%. * Meanwhile, K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $11.71-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents at $12.17-1/2 a bushel. * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. * The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million. * Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday, largely due to weather woes. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on U.S. exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crop planted. Recent rainfall in South America could boost Brazil's south-central...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs, live cattle futures slip on consumer demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures slumped on Friday, as investors worried about the prospect of food inflation weighing heavy on U.S. consumer meat demand as the summer grilling season gets underway, analysts said. Benchmark June lean hogs settled the day down 2.975 cents...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
NBC News

Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 percent in April

Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 percent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97 percent in April compared with the previous year,...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, wheat steady to up 5 cents, corn down 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on technical buying after trading in negative territory during most of the overnight session. * Support for the benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 4 cents at $11.10-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $11.77-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 8 cents higher at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling on expectations that U.S. Midwest farmers will be able to speed up their pace of planting next week as forecasts call for drier conditions and warmer temperatures. * The most-active corn contract has fallen 3.0% this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Sept. 3. * CBOT July corn contract dropped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last off 6-1/4 cents at $7.91-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in soybeans after benchmark CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $16.34 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's 2022 spring crop sowing nearly at 6.1 mln hectares so far

KYIV, May 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have sown 6.1 million hectares of spring grains and oilseeds as of May 5, with corn and sunflower dominating the area, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Friday. UGA said in a report the sown area included 1.98 million hectares of corn,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Stocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped and global equity markets tanked on Thursday, erasing the prior day's rally on Wall Street, as investors worried aggressive central bank policies around the world to tamp down inflation could easily shackle growth. The rout on Wall Street snuffed a...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn prices edge up, soy and wheat also higher

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Wednesday, with the market supported by continued planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest, while soybean and wheat prices also rose. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $7.95½ a...
CHICAGO, IL

