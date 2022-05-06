GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain * Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were also set to end the week about 1% lower, extending weekly losses. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "India has been supplying wheat but it is too hot and dry which could curb exports." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has climbed more than 3.5% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/4 a bushel as of 1110 GMT. Soybeans and corn have lost almost 3% this week. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and concern rises for European crops. India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, had recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine, but this week reduced its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields. U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches. In France, Europe's biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 1096,00 -10,50 -0,95 CBOT corn 788,00 -9,50 -1,19 CBOT soy 1630,25 -16,75 -1,02 Paris wheat 405,00 4,00 1,00 Paris maize 361,00 -2,50 -0,69 Paris rape 840,00 -14,50 -1,70 WTI crude oil 110,35 2,09 1,93 Euro/dlr 1,0585 0,00 0,43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)

