GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on U.S. exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crop planted. Recent rainfall in South America could boost Brazil's...

GRAINS-Wheat falls but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain * Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were also set to end the week about 1% lower, extending weekly losses. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "India has been supplying wheat but it is too hot and dry which could curb exports." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has climbed more than 3.5% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/4 a bushel as of 1110 GMT. Soybeans and corn have lost almost 3% this week. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and concern rises for European crops. India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, had recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine, but this week reduced its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields. U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches. In France, Europe's biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 1096,00 -10,50 -0,95 CBOT corn 788,00 -9,50 -1,19 CBOT soy 1630,25 -16,75 -1,02 Paris wheat 405,00 4,00 1,00 Paris maize 361,00 -2,50 -0,69 Paris rape 840,00 -14,50 -1,70 WTI crude oil 110,35 2,09 1,93 Euro/dlr 1,0585 0,00 0,43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)
Chicago corn prices edge up, soy and wheat also higher

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Wednesday, with the market supported by continued planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest, while soybean and wheat prices also rose. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $7.95½ a...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs, live cattle futures slip on consumer demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures slumped on Friday, as investors worried about the prospect of food inflation weighing heavy on U.S. consumer meat demand as the summer grilling season gets underway, analysts said. Benchmark June lean hogs settled the day down 2.975 cents...
Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, wheat steady to up 5 cents, corn down 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on technical buying after trading in negative territory during most of the overnight session. * Support for the benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 4 cents at $11.10-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $11.77-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 8 cents higher at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling on expectations that U.S. Midwest farmers will be able to speed up their pace of planting next week as forecasts call for drier conditions and warmer temperatures. * The most-active corn contract has fallen 3.0% this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Sept. 3. * CBOT July corn contract dropped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last off 6-1/4 cents at $7.91-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in soybeans after benchmark CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $16.34 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
CBOT wheat firms, ends week on a gain, on global supply worries

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday on technical buying and ongoing worries over global production supplies, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled the day up 2 cents at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. It posted a weekly gain of 4.99%. * Meanwhile, K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $11.71-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents at $12.17-1/2 a bushel. * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. * The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million. * Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday, largely due to weather woes. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CME lean hog futures firmed for a second session on Thursday, supported by bargain buying, though demand concerns capped gains, analysts said. "We've got conflicting fundamentals. Seasonally, hog supplies should continue to tighten into mid-summer. But right now there's a lot of demand worry," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management.
Food prices ease slightly in April after record surge, U.N. agency says

ROME, May 6 (Reuters) - World food prices eased slightly in April after hitting a record high in March, pushed lower by vegetable oils and cereals, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities,...
