ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

MoPOP’s Sound Lab Reopens, Plus New Exhibitions

By Stephanie Quiroz
425magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is coming in full swing with new exhibitions this May. Currently on view through March 2023 is the touring exhibition Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop. Viewers can see how artists like Notorious...

www.425magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Malcolm X
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

This Is Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell Dies at 70

Ric Parnell, who appeared as a drummer in This Is Spinal Tap, has died. His Spinal Tap bandmate Harry Shearer shared the news online, writing, “No one ever rocked harder.”. Parnell was part of Spinal Tap’s best known gags, appearing in the film as Mick Shrimpton, one of the band’s many doomed drummers. Memorably, he explodes on stage during a performance with Spinal Tap in Japan. Parnell continued to appear with Spinal Tap after the movie’s release in 1984, maintaining the mythos by appearing as Mick’s brother, Ric Shrimpton.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Exhibitions#Popular Science#Costume Design#Mopop#The Museum Of Pop Culture#Notorious B I G#Flavor#Sffsff
loudersound.com

Robert Fripp vinyl and CD reissues on the way

Robert Fripp's 1980 solo album God Save The Queen/Under Heavy Manners and his 1981 Frippertronics set Let The Power Fall are to be reissued on heavyweight 200g vinyl and CD through DGM on July 1. Both releases have been unavailable in any format for many years, and while the CDs...
MUSIC
operawire.com

‘Backstage at Carnegie Hall: An Opera About Racism and the Electric Guitar’ to Get World Premiere

The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Supervisor for ‘Winning Time’: Finding the Right Songs to Soundtrack the HBO Series Was No Layup

Click here to read the full article. Choosing the tunes for HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” became a treasure hunt for hidden gems for music supervisor Gabe Hilfer. Set in the ’80s, the series loosely tells the story of the Los Angeles Lakers, owner Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson. Hilfer came on board and immediately pulled “cool, stylized music from the period and before, so we could paint a picture of that time in L.A.” Orchestral disco from Spirit of Brotherhood, Arizona hard rockers Loosely Tight and Miami Cuban salsa band Ray & His Court are just some...
MUSIC
NPR

Legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter

In a career that spans over five decades, Ron Carter has played jazz, classical, soul and hip-hop. He's won three Grammys. Ron's worked with folks like Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and A Tribe Called Quest. Take his contributions on It's Compared to What by...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Noisecreep

The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes

A lot of the time, a lineup change can be a really good thing for a band. Sometimes there are members that just aren't working out together, sometimes people decide to pursue other endeavors, and, unfortunately, sometimes members die. Regardless of the reason, bands choosing to carry on with different...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy