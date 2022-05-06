ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Law Enforcement Presence in Allouez Leads to One in Custody

By Rob Sussman
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was taken into custody after a report...

wncy.com

Disturbance with suicidal man prompted police presence in Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a disturbance involving a suicidal man prompted a large police presence in Allouez Friday afternoon. There was a large police presence in the area of the 300 block of E. Briar. The man was threatening others, according to investigators. Authorities tell us they were...
ALLOUEZ, WI
