Kentucky Derby Betting: Nine strategies the experts use to bet the Derby

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho do you like? It’s a question you hear every day at the racetrack. And in many ways, it’s completely the wrong question. Because winning at the track isn’t about who you like, it’s about how you bet and at what price. I can hear the critics now: how can you...

horseracing.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
ClutchPoints

The heartwarming gesture Rich Strike’s team received after massive Kentucky Derby victory

A Cinderella story was born Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as long-shot Rich Strike, defied the odds to win the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. The 3-year-old colt was mostly ignored by the media and bettors prior to the race, which was understandable. Apart from its 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was a late entry to the event. It only managed to get on the lineup when Ethereal Road was scratched last Friday.
Yardbarker

Epicenter's trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby defeat

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
NBC Sports

Here are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday afternoon. Since the starting gate was first introduced at the Derby in 1930, the post positions that have seen the most success are No. 5 (wins in 10.9% of 92 starts), No. 10 (wins in 10.6% of 85 starts) and No. 15 (wins in 10% of 60 starts). Smile Happy (No. 5), Zandon (No. 10) and White Abarrio (No. 15) are in those positions this year.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
