Eric Miller, Vice President Northeast Region, Volvo Car USA, center, hands keys to the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV the company provided BFD for rescue training to Jack Dempsey, Boston Fire Department Fire Commissioner, while Ray Ciccolo, Founder, Village Automotive Group looks on at Boston Volvo Cars in Allston.
Volvo Car USA has provided the Boston Fire Department with a pure electric XC40 Recharge SUV for rescue training purposesPure electric vehicles require different extrication procedures when compared to conventionally powered vehiclesThe Boston Fire Department will use the vehicle to develop new emergency procedures for rescues involving battery electric
