Weissport, PA

Weissport looking for police coverage

By JAMES LOGUE JR. TNEDITOR@TNONLINE.COM
Times News
 2 days ago

Weissport Borough Council continues its search for a new police officer. Former Chief Matthew Williams resigned in March, and Weissport finds itself in the same position as other area municipalities - finding police officers. Weissport is looking at other possibilities, including seeking help from other area municipalities. “We plan...

