Jackson County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, Black Mesa and northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 southward * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat, Haines Borough, Gustavus, Hoonah, and Juneau Borough. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Haines area, confidence is highest for areas out the Haines Highway.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff. This includes Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, higher elevations of Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand near the grand Canyon and Page.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times with gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Southern San Luis Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region An intense snow shower will impact portions of central Silver Bow County through 545 PM MDT At 517 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported an intense snow shower near Silver Bow, or near Butte, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-quarter mile or less. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Butte, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Divide, Nissler, Melrose, Janney and Newcomb. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 217 and 231. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching near Gallup north to the Four Corners and southeast along US550 to near Cuba. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 73 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 1 and 176. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Shiprock, Chama, Dulce, Navajo Dam, Crownpoint and Tierra Amarilla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties. Blowing dust impacts primarily for southern areas, close to the Colorado-New Mexico border. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO

