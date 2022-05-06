Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching near Gallup north to the Four Corners and southeast along US550 to near Cuba. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 73 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 1 and 176. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Shiprock, Chama, Dulce, Navajo Dam, Crownpoint and Tierra Amarilla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
Comments / 0