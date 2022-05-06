ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: New footage from the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

 2 days ago

HBO released its latest trailer for...

TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in May 2022

Ready to find out what's coming to HBO Max in May 2022? You should be. With April on the way out, it's time to learn about every movie and TV show that'll be available to watch on Warner Bros-Discovery's streaming service very soon. There's a lot of interesting and top-tier...
TV SHOWS
aiptcomics

Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ teaser trailer

HBO is launching its Game of Thrones prequel on August 21 and it goes by the name House of the Dragon. Today, HBO has released a teaser trailer giving viewers a chance to see all the melodrama of royalty is back anew in this series. It’s been a while since...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You can already watch the Gargantos battle from Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters on Friday, which means we’re currently witnessing Marvel’s final marketing push for the movie. And Marvel has upped its game significantly in recent days, releasing plenty of additional clips that contain big reveals. That’s on top of showing the film’s first 20 minutes at CinemaCon 2022 and practically confirming the big Multiverse of Madness leak from last winter is accurate. The film’s opening also delivers the first big battle in Doctor Strange 2, featuring the one-eyed, octopus-like demon Gargantos.
MOVIES
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
MOVIES
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Unveils Fiery New Teaser & Character Posters (VIDEO)

Fire will reign as HBO unveils the latest teaser and character posters for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen in a time when Dragons weren’t hard to come by. Set to premiere Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, the ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

HBO drops official trailer for House of the Dragon prequel series

Many Game of Thrones fans no doubt view the looming debut of House of the Dragon, GoT's first spinoff series, with considerable trepidation. On the one hand, the 10-episode prequel series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, and it's complete, so there's no chance of the series getting too far ahead of the source material. On the other hand, the GoT series finale was a crushing disappointment to many (if not most) fans, and HBO has a bit of an uphill battle ahead to win back their trust.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘House of the Dragon’: Families Plot for Iron Throne in New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. HBO has shared a new teaser for their upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon ahead of the show’s Aug. 21 premiere. Following the first preview for the much-anticipated series in October, the latest trailer delves more into the palace intrigue revolving around the Targaryens, their dragons, and the Iron Throne. “We play an ugly game. You have the determination to win it,” Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower, the “Hand of the King,” tells his daughter Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke) in the teaser. The new show is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire...
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

Arrested Development: All the Shows in TV Purgatory Right Now

Has the peak TV wave crested? On the one hand, no less than 15 shows aired a season premiere on one recent Sunday alone, and around 100 debuted in the last two weeks of April. On the other hand, Netflix just reported its first quarterly subscriber loss ever, leading to a 70 percent drop in the original streamer’s stock price and reports that “the party’s over” by some media outlets.
TV SERIES
Floor8

Trailer for Game of Thrones prequel has finally dropped

The first extended look at the highly anticipated follow-up to HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is finally here! If you haven't had the chance to watch the trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon series then you're in for a real treat!. Be ready to be transported back...
TV SERIES
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Better Call Saul’ on Netflix Takes No. 2 Spot Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Though the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” didn’t debut until April 18, the show took the No. 2 position on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of April 4-10 as viewers presumably rewatched the series on Netflix in preparation for its return. Accruing 915 million minutes viewed, this is a notable achievement for the AMC crime drama, as acquired titles typically don’t chart as strongly as series that have their debuts on streaming services. “Better Call Saul” is a prequel and spinoff of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” that tells the story of...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Patrick Stewart trolls Marvel fans at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere

Patrick Stewart was photographed at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere and couldn’t resist trolling fans who think he’s going to cameo in the new Marvel action movie. Stewart posted a photo of himself on Twitter along with the caption, “Made a cameo appearance at last night’s Doctor Strange premiere.”
MOVIES

