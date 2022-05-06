ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Unreleased Video Of Alec Baldwin Immediately After 'Rust' Shooting Reveals Who He Called In Crisis

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTSCJ_0fVO9Kxb00
MEGA

When Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust , his life changed in the blink of an eye. Now, according to new audio recordings, the actor, 64, called his wife, Hilaria Baldwin , in crisis following the incident.

Star magazine reported that once Alec — who fired a prop gun that contained live rounds — heard the news that Hutchins was in life-threatening condition, he is seen nervously smoking a cigarette. After he learned that Hutchins passed away, Alec was stunned and immediately asked to talk to Hilaria.

ALEC BALDWIN SUED FOR WRONGFUL DEATH BY HALYNA HUTCHINS' FAMILY FOLLOWING FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING: REPORT

"Alec is convinced he did nothing wrong," the insider told the outlet. "He's always maintained that he never pulled the trigger and the gun went off on its own."

However, the Santa Fe Sheriff states that Alec is not out of the woods just yet .

"I don't think anybody is off the hook when it comes to criminal charges," Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza insisted while on the Today show.

"No one's come forward and admitted to bringing the live rounds onto the movie set," he explained. "There was information from text messages that was concerning based on the fact that live ammo was spoken about and was possibly used on a prior movie set, and that was just a few months before the Rust movie set and production began."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdC8c_0fVO9Kxb00
MEGA

One week prior to Mendoza's interview, Alec claimed he was cleared of any wrongdoing . On April 20, the It's Complicated alum shared a statement from his attorney via Twitter, writing that the report from New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) "exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds. "

"Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau's findings of violations," the statement continued. "And we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues."

WATCH: MEDICS RUSH TO HALYNA HUTCHINS' SIDE AFTER ALEC BALDWIN SHOT HER ON 'RUST' SET

"The point is, I have always maintained that this is an accident of negligence ," he Baldwin stated.

Comments / 495

Dennice Lindsay
2d ago

If I drive my car, I'm sober, and I run a traffic light and accidently kill another person I will be charged with at least vehicular homicide or negligent homicide. But then again I am just an average American with little money. Baldwin is a big mouthed elite liberal with lots of money who (I hope) accidently caused the death of another person. Why has he not been charged with a crime? That confirms in the minds of most rational people that with money and privilege you can get away with murder.

Reply(135)
280
Oregon 20
2d ago

I'd dislike to know why he didn't turn his cell phone over to police for 5 months When you have nothing to hide, you hide nothing. What did have to hide?

Reply(19)
151
Peggy Burrer Sperry
2d ago

of course Alex is getting away with murder, he is a Hollywood Elite. He should be charged. Why would he even point the gun at her? and we know he pulled the trigger. Money talks.

Reply(20)
123
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Basinger Slams Ex Alec Baldwin: He Wasn’t ‘Mentally Available’ For Tough Conversations

Kim Basinger opened up about how her famous ex-husband handled their only child’s past mental health challenges. During her appearance alongside daughter Ireland Baldwin on Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 27), the Oscar winner, 68, got candid about her former partner Alec Baldwin, saying he wasn’t always “emotionally and mentally available” to discuss such heavy topics.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
Syracuse.com

Judge dismisses $25M lawsuit against Alec Baldwin by slain Marine’s family: Buzz

Judge dismisses $25M lawsuit against Alec Baldwin by slain Marine’s family. NBC reports a Wyoming judge has dismissed a $25 million defamation suit against Alec Baldwin filed by the family of a slain U.S. Marine. According to the lawsuit, Baldwin sent a $5,000 check to the sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, one of 13 marines killed outside of Afghanistan’s airport in August as the U.S. sought to evacuate Americans during the Taliban takeover, for his widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby. In January, he accused Roice McCollum of participating in the Capitol riots, calling her an “insurrectionist” and posting photos on Instagram showing her in a “Make America Great” again hat at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies that the 'cocaine and liquor-addicted' actress had ever increasing outbursts of rage and was deeply jealous of Johnny Depp's fame - as his team rests its case

Amber Heard's personal nurse took the stand Tuesday as Johnny Depp's team rested its case. The court heard from Erin Falati, also known as Erin Boerum, the former nurse of Amber Heard who appeared by video deposition. Under questioning from one of Depp's lawyers, she walked through her notes of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Mega#Star#The Santa Fe Sheriff
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Once Made A Comment To Prince Harry At A Royal Dinner That Left Everyone 'Gobsmacked,' Claims Author

A new claim by author Lady Colin Campbell makes it apparent that Meghan Markle wasn't too fond of royal life.According to Campbell, the former actress, 40, caused quite a stir at the first royal engagement she attended after her and Prince Harry's wedding, which just so happened to be a dinner for Prince Charles."Something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and all of his charity work," she spilled to The Star. "Something happened there on the Tuesday, and I was told about it on the Wednesday evening at dinner by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Fox News host faces backlash over claim he let air out of now-wife’s tyres so he could offer ride

Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing criticism after claiming that he once “let the air out of” his now-wife’s tyres when he was “trying to get [her]” to date him so that she would accept his offer of a ride home.Watters, 43, shared the memory about his wife Emma DiGiovine, 29, during an episode of his panel series The Five last week, where he told his colleagues that he had relied on the tactic to get close to his then-colleague.“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, uh, I let the air...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

44K+
Followers
484
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy