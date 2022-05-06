Unreleased Video Of Alec Baldwin Immediately After 'Rust' Shooting Reveals Who He Called In Crisis

MEGA

When Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust , his life changed in the blink of an eye. Now, according to new audio recordings, the actor, 64, called his wife, Hilaria Baldwin , in crisis following the incident.

Star magazine reported that once Alec — who fired a prop gun that contained live rounds — heard the news that Hutchins was in life-threatening condition, he is seen nervously smoking a cigarette. After he learned that Hutchins passed away, Alec was stunned and immediately asked to talk to Hilaria.

"Alec is convinced he did nothing wrong," the insider told the outlet. "He's always maintained that he never pulled the trigger and the gun went off on its own."

However, the Santa Fe Sheriff states that Alec is not out of the woods just yet .

"I don't think anybody is off the hook when it comes to criminal charges," Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza insisted while on the Today show.

"No one's come forward and admitted to bringing the live rounds onto the movie set," he explained. "There was information from text messages that was concerning based on the fact that live ammo was spoken about and was possibly used on a prior movie set, and that was just a few months before the Rust movie set and production began."

One week prior to Mendoza's interview, Alec claimed he was cleared of any wrongdoing . On April 20, the It's Complicated alum shared a statement from his attorney via Twitter, writing that the report from New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) "exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds. "

"Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau's findings of violations," the statement continued. "And we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues."

"The point is, I have always maintained that this is an accident of negligence ," he Baldwin stated.