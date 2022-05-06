ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picking Sides? Jennifer Aniston Follows Johnny Depp On Instagram As His Grueling Trial Against Ex Amber Heard Carries On

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bquy8_0fVO9EfF00
mega

The world has been captivated by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's $100 million defamation trial, and now celebs are even picking sides.

According to Radar , Jennifer Aniston followed the actor, 58, on Instagram on Thursday, May 5. However, as of this writing, the Friends alum, 53, does not follow Heard on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyQR1_0fVO9EfF00
mega

This isn't the only A-lister who has weighed in. As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, May 3, Paul McCartney performed "My Valentine" while the music video , which featured Depp, played in the background.

Depp and Heard — who got married in 2015 but split in 2016 — have been duking it out in court for the past few weeks.

On May 5, the blonde beauty, 36, testified against her ex, detailing the times when he allegedly physically abused her . "My head was bleeding from the ripped out hair chunks of hair on the floor all over the place," she said in the courtroom.

"I thought this is how I die," she continued. "He is going to kill me and he wont even have realized it ... I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say he was going to kill me."

JOHNNY DEPP'S EX VANESSA PARADIS MAKES RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE AT MONACO FASHION SHOW AMID ACTOR'S GRUELING TRIAL

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp specifically, he said the article ruined his career, so he sued her for defamation. However, Heard is standing by her claims, and she is now countersuing the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9Bs0_0fVO9EfF00
mega

AMBER HEARD ACCUSED OF STEALING LINES FROM 'THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY' FOR COURT TESTIMONY

Depp has previously stated that he never laid a hand on Heard . "The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," he said . "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN4Au_0fVO9EfF00
mega

Comments / 4

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
2d ago

There's 2 sides to every story.The only thing I know for sure is Amber has a history of domestic violence and was actually arrested for it. Johnny has no history of domestic violence and was never arrested

Reply
14
SANDY
1d ago

Good for her. I hope Mr. Depp know how much he is loved both as a actor and as a good and caring person he is. People need to go sign their names on the petition for Disney to put Johnny back as Jack Sparrow. I know he said he won’t work for Disney again but it will also show Disney how wrong they were to jump the gun. No one will ever bring Jack Sparrow to life like Johnny Depp did. No one! Please take a couple of minutes to sign the petition.

Reply
4
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

