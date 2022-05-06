Picking Sides? Jennifer Aniston Follows Johnny Depp On Instagram As His Grueling Trial Against Ex Amber Heard Carries On

mega

The world has been captivated by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's $100 million defamation trial, and now celebs are even picking sides.

According to Radar , Jennifer Aniston followed the actor, 58, on Instagram on Thursday, May 5. However, as of this writing, the Friends alum, 53, does not follow Heard on the app.

This isn't the only A-lister who has weighed in. As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, May 3, Paul McCartney performed "My Valentine" while the music video , which featured Depp, played in the background.

Depp and Heard — who got married in 2015 but split in 2016 — have been duking it out in court for the past few weeks.

On May 5, the blonde beauty, 36, testified against her ex, detailing the times when he allegedly physically abused her . "My head was bleeding from the ripped out hair chunks of hair on the floor all over the place," she said in the courtroom.

"I thought this is how I die," she continued. "He is going to kill me and he wont even have realized it ... I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say he was going to kill me."

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp specifically, he said the article ruined his career, so he sued her for defamation. However, Heard is standing by her claims, and she is now countersuing the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.

Depp has previously stated that he never laid a hand on Heard . "The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," he said . "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me."