85-year-old Holtville mom still caring for child with special needs

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
Imperial Valley mom is facing many challenges taking care of her 65-year-old daughter with down syndrome

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Mother's Day, it's important to recognize all the moms out there, especially those who have children with special needs.

One Imperial Valley mom, Angie De La Rosa is 85 years young and is still looking after her 65-year-old daughter Urbie De La Rosa, who has down syndrome.

She has five children, four girls Urbie, Jessie, Tillie, Rosie and one boy named Robert with Urbie being the oldest child.

Angie said the doctors told her that Urbie wouldn't live past five years. 65 years later, she's still thriving.

She said she took Urbie to Dr. Irwin in Holtville days after giving birth to her because she wouldn't stop crying. Angie said when Dr.Irwin looked at Urbie, he said, "Oh my goodness sakes, she's a mongoloid."

Angie said she didn't understand what he meant. He told Angie, she's a very special child and she would need a lot of attention and love and that's exactly what Urbie received.

Urbie is nonverbal, legally blind and hard of hearing. Angie says it's a challenge, especially with Urbie having a lot of anxiety attacks.

The doctor also said because of Urbie's down syndrome, she's showing the age of an 85-year-old, making her essentially the same age as her mother.

"Every day I thank that she's living one more day. I hope I'm here to help her forever. Really, that is the only thing that I ask, that I live as long enough to take care of her," said Angie.

Angie says despite the struggles, Urbie is very active and loves to have fun.

"Fun is getting in the car and going to McDonald's. Oh yes, Mcdonald's and then go to the ranch. She likes to go to the ranch because that was her first home. My brothers live there now and she gets all the attention and spoiled by all of them," Angie said.

Urbie achieved all the milestones the doctors claimed would never happen.

"She walked, ran, danced the Mexican hat dance and La Raspa, sang Cielito Lindo and made us all laugh with her imitations of our Tios and Tias. She knew she was La Reina of the ranch. She celebrated everyone's birthday as well as her own by having a turn to blow out everyone else's birthday cake," said Jessie.

Angie said Urbie also loves playing with her legos, books and doll.

She gives so much credit to her children and family for helping her take care of Urbie.

"I do have help. I have nieces and my kids that try to be there for me when I need to go to the doctors. I have relatives that come in and stay with her," Angie said.

Angie's youngest daughter, Rosie Allegranza who is about ten years younger than Urbie, calls her mom a superhero.

"I don't know how she did it raising us as a single mom, cleaning houses, taking care of a special needs child, making sure I had everything I needed in high school," Allegranza said.

They both say Urbie is a very special person.

"Urbie was an angel that was sent to us to love and she has shown us what love really is," Allegranza said.

She said there were times when it came close but her mom never gave up.

"I am proud that maybe I did something right in making her still here," Angie said.

Allegranza says for mother's day, all moms of children with special needs deserve special recognition because they go through so much. She tips her hat to them and says they deserve everybody's applause.

