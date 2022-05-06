ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fire-ravaged New Mexico villages cling to faith, ‘querencia’

By FELICIA FONSECA
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ByUh_0fVO36Ka00
Spring Wildfires Faith This May 4, 2022 image courtesy of Laura Paskus shows the silhouette of a cross amid smokey skies where hundreds of firefighters are battling a massive wildfire burning in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the community of Las Vegas, New Mexico. (Laura Paskus via AP) (Laura Paskus)

Eileen Celestina Garcia raced down the mountain that overlooks her parents’ ranch home in northern New Mexico where friends and family have gathered for decades and where she has sat countless times among the stillness of the Ponderosa pines.

A wildfire was raging and Garcia knew she had just minutes to reach her parents and ensure they evacuated in time. Her hands grazed the trees as she spoke to them, thinking the least she could do is offer them gratitude and prayer in case they weren't there when she returned.

“You're trying not to panic — maybe it's not real — just asking for miracles, asking for it not to affect our valley and stop," she said.

Like many New Mexico families, Garcia's is deep-rooted not only in the land but in their Catholic faith. As the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. marches across the high alpine forests and grasslands of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, many in its path have pleaded with God for intervention in the form of rain and calm winds, and protection for their neighbors and beloved landscape.

They've invoked St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters, the Virgin Mary as the blessed mother and the various patron saints of scattered villages. The fire has marched for several weeks across more than 262 square miles (678 square kilometers), destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of families to evacuate.

Favorable winds recently helped firefighters, but conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend, with consecutive days of red flag warnings. Forecasters warned of potentially historic conditions.

“There's not going to be any letup in these winds,” said John Pendergrast, an air resource adviser on the fire.

During trying times, the largely Hispanic working-class neighborhoods here also rely on community and the lessons of those who came before them. Simply put, it’s querencia — a love of home or attachment to a place.

Some described fleeing the wildfire and imagining the faces of their neighbors in the lush valleys who they've helped with baling hay, fixing cars or harvesting firewood.

“One of my neighbors described it as seeing the mountains around us burn is really like seeing a loved one burn,” said Fidel Trujillo, whose family evacuated from the tiny town of Mora. “And I don’t think that’s any kind of exaggeration.”

Religion is infused in homes across the mountains, where crosses hang above many doors. Elected officials and fire managers frequently credited prayer when winds calmed enough to allow firefighters to get a better handle on the blaze. They prayed even more when things got tough. Some started novenas, or nine-day prayers, and encouraged family and friends to join in.

The preservation of faith in this region was somewhat out of necessity. The Spanish settled the area centuries ago, but the Catholic Church as an institution was far away. Even now, deacons and priests rotate among the mission churches for Mass or to perform sacraments. People like Trujillo and his wife serve as mayordomos, or caretakers of those churches.

Also layered on the landscape are historic Spanish land grants, large ranches, traditional irrigation systems known as acequias, and moradas, which are meeting spaces for a religious brotherhood known as penitentes.

Prayer is intertwined in everything, Trujillo says, something that was passed down through generations. His dad has marked spots along hiking trails with crosses as a reminder to “pause, pray and give thanks," Trujillo said.

By the grace of God, he said, his father-in-law's ranch house in El Carmen survived the fire, and so did his childhood home in Ledoux. He's unsure about his current residence in Mora amid a valley prized for its Christmas trees.

“Sometimes when things are beyond your control, you have to lean on that faith,” Trujillo said. “That’s what faith is.”

For many New Mexicans, regardless of where they live, the pull back home is strong.

Felicia Ortiz, president of the Nevada board of education, recently bought 36 acres (14.5 hectares) behind one of the mission churches to maintain roots in New Mexico. The land burned, but she's hopeful some trees remain.

Nearby at her childhood home in Rociada, she remembers stomping on the dirt to make adobe bricks and peeling logs her family harvested to build a barn. She and her sister skated on a frozen pond in the yard and sledded down the hills. They watched the full moon rise over a tree next to their playhouse as her dad played “Bad Moon Rising” on vinyl.

Flames destroyed the house.

“I look at the pictures, and it looks like something out of a horror movie,” Ortiz said. “The tree that I had a swing on, it’s just a stick. The big piñon tree where we picked piñon, it’s like palitos (little sticks) now.”

Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo called northern New Mexicans physically, emotionally and spiritually strong — “a breed of our own.” Many residents invoked the teachings and resilient spirits of their ancestors when offering up their homes to evacuees, feeding them, rescuing animals and starting fundraisers.

Garcia and her 9-year-old son, Leoncio, took refuge during the coronavirus pandemic at her parents' ranch in Sapello and haven't left. It's where her family milked cows and made cheese to sell to neighbors. It's where she sat among the trees overlooking the valley and dreamt about going to college and helping her family.

More recently, the trees gave her the solace she needed to write a chapter in a book about female trailblazers.

When fleeing, she grabbed pictures of relatives and a bag with religious items that she carried on a 100-mile (160-kilometer) pilgrimage she organized and walked for 10 years.

“If our ranch and our trees are still there, what I keep seeing is an opportunity to offer space for healing for folks to come and sit with the trees that they've lost," she said.

___

Fonseca is a member of the AP's Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/FonsecaAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Mexican officials relocate migrant camp to shelter near McAllen, Texas

MEXICO CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Mexico announced on May 3 that they had relocated a migrant camp in a park in the border city of Reynosa, moving some 2,000 people from Central American and Haiti to a shelter in the city, across the border from McAllen, Texas.The camp of migrants mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti sprung up after U.S. officials. citing the pandemic, invoked a a health rule that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum.Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the migrants were taken near midnight Monday to the shelter, which it said will have better...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
WSOC Charlotte

Builders hurt protected areas in climate-weary Puerto Rico

SALINAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Jacqueline Vázquez was sitting on the couch when her phone rang. She had just returned from a government office where she filed a complaint about illegal construction in an ecological reserve. The reserve is dedicated to one of the island's largest mangrove forests near her neighborhood in southern Puerto Rico.
PUERTO RICO
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Christmas Tree#Faith#Ponderosa#Catholic
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Moment 280 migrants are rescued from inside a tractor trailer that was abandoned on roadside in southern Mexico

A group of 280 United States-bound migrants have been rescued from the back of an abandoned tractor trailer, authorities in the Mexican southern state of Veracruz revealed. The individuals were being smuggled through a Córdoba-Orizaba highway in the municipality of Córdoba before the truck was abandoned on the side of a road near a gas station Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy