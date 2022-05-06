Belfast woman arrested for alleged hit-and-run with bicyclist

LIMINGTON, Maine — Two men have been arrested in connection with a reported assault in Limington. Michael Huntley, 36, of Buxton, and James Wildes, 37, of Cornish, have been charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to a news release from the York County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Huntley...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
According to WMTW News 8, emergency crews responded to a crash in the northern Maine town of Masardis on Thursday morning after reports of a crash involving a fully-loaded 18-wheeler hauling logs. When crews got to the scene they found that the log truck, driven by Michael Carmichael, had gone...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in southwestern Maine on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. EDT, Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk confirmed to the Sun Journal. Fisk said she could not identify the victims.
BIDDEFORD (WGME)-- Two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck and killed them in Biddeford Sunday morning. According to Biddeford Police, the two individuals were struck around 11 a.m. There were around 81 passengers on the train at the time. Passengers tell our reporter on scene that they were...
According to WABI TV 5, two pedestrians were struck and injured in a Thursday evening incident that occurred on College Avenue in Waterville. WABI reports that prior to being struck, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man began to cross the road. While crossing the road and they were struck and injured by a vehicle.
PORTLAND, Maine — A 48-year-old man has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Gorham. The Gorham police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at about 5:40 p.m., where they found Gorham resident Christopher Nappi, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Gorham Police Department.
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Hallandale Beach police officer is out of the hospital after a deadly police-involved shooting Saturday night.
“He did receive a laceration to the face and I don’t know the extent or all of the injuries at this time” said Hallandale Beach Police officer Megan Jones, talking about her fellow officer who’s name has not yet been released.
He was transported to the hospital after getting into a fight with a suspect.
“The suspect ran to a nearby business and again the officer was engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect,” added Jones.
The incident began on the 2300 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at the Argo Restaurant when the suspect went into the location wielding a knife.
Officers attempted to taze him but it was unsuccessful and the suspect ran off to a near by liquor store, where the attack on the officer occurred. A second officer then open fired at the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have released no other details about the suspect other than he was 25 years old.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as is the case with all police-involved shootings in the state.
