ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Belfast woman arrested for alleged hit-and-run with bicyclist

By WGME
WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLNVILLE (WGME) -- A Belfast woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a bicyclist with her...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
Belfast, ME
Crime & Safety
Lincolnville, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Northport, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincolnville, ME
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Personal Injury#Wgme
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMTW

Man in protective custody after incident on bridge between Maine and NH

KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
KITTERY, ME
WGME

Two people hit and killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME)-- Two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck and killed them in Biddeford Sunday morning. According to Biddeford Police, the two individuals were struck around 11 a.m. There were around 81 passengers on the train at the time. Passengers tell our reporter on scene that they were...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gorham man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A 48-year-old man has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Gorham. The Gorham police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at about 5:40 p.m., where they found Gorham resident Christopher Nappi, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
CBS Miami

Hallandale Beach Police Officer Released From Hospital After Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Hallandale Beach police officer is out of the hospital after a deadly police-involved shooting Saturday night. “He did receive a laceration to the face and I don’t know the extent or all of the injuries at this time” said Hallandale Beach Police officer Megan Jones, talking about her fellow officer who’s name has not yet been released. He was transported to the hospital after getting into a fight with a suspect. “The suspect ran to a nearby business and again the officer was engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect,” added Jones. The incident began on the 2300 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at the Argo Restaurant when the suspect went into the location wielding a knife. Officers attempted to taze him but it was unsuccessful and the suspect ran off to a near by liquor store, where the attack on the officer occurred. A second officer then open fired at the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other details about the suspect other than he was 25 years old. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as is the case with all police-involved shootings in the state.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy