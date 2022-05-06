ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Friends’ actor Mike Hagerty has died at the age of 67

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES — “Friends” actor Mike Hagerty has died at the age of 67.

Bridget Everett, Hagerty’s costar in the HBO comedy, “Somebody Somewhere,” confirmed on Instagram that he died Thursday in Los Angeles.

A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed,” said Everett.

Hagerty has also appeared in a variety of shows, including “Cheers,” “The George Carlin Show” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, according to Rolling Stone.

He also played Mr. Treeger, a recurring character in “Friends,” according to TVLine.

The cause of death has not been released.

