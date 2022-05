The Commerce Department’s chickens are coming home to roost. On Wednesday, Indiana utility NiSource announced it will delay two scheduled 2023 coal plant retirements until 2025 because of “uncertainty” in the solar panel market that has knocked multiple solar projects off schedule by six to 18 months. The root cause? A Commerce Department investigation into Southeast Asian solar panel manufacturers that has imperiled the industry, including the very solar projects that were on track to replace the Midwestern utility’s coal operations.

