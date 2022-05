LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Getting a permit to rebuild from the Marshall Fire is an expensive proposition. You can’t blame Erin Lindsay if she is frustrated. She and her husband are brand new parents living in a rented home. (credit: CBS) Their house was among the more than 1,000 homes destroyed by last December’s fire. A permit to rebuild costs tens of thousands of dollars in taxes and fees. “If they need money, they shouldn’t be taking it from us when we just lost all of our monetary possessions,” she said. The house is in a devastated neighborhood of Louisville. She can’t believe how much...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO