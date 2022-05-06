MALICK: Festivals bring culture, community to your doorstep

My dad, Stephan, right, and I soaking up the sun at the Gulf Coast Mead Fest in Anahuac. Photo taken April 30, 2022. Photo by Olivia Malick/ The Enterprise (Photo by Olivia Malick/ The Enterprise)

Do you ever drive around town and see a store that you swear has to be new?

But then, you inquire about it and someone tells you, "No, that's been there for like 30 years," and you're confused because you've spent your whole life here, but you're convinced you've never seen that store.

Well, that's kind of the story of my past weekend.

I had my own "festival weekend," though I didn't go to Coachella or whatever other music festival is going on right now.

Instead, I stayed within state lines and had a great time at two festivals -- and I didn't even have to travel that far.

On Saturday, my dad and I attended the Gulf Coast Mead Fest at Frascone Winery and Venue in Anahuac.

If you're unfamiliar, mead is essentially "honey wine," a fermented beverage made of honey, water and yeast.

We discovered this festival last year and had a great time. So, we decided to go again.

An entry fee of $10 got you five tasting cards, which you could use to visit the mead vendors (who are usually local) and sample their stock.

I had never even heard of mead before last year, and now it's one of my favorite alcoholic beverages. In addition to finding a new drink to enjoy, I learned about the variety of breweries around from Harris to Orange counties and in between.

We drank -- a responsible amount -- ate and shopped from other non-mead vendors at the festival.

All in all, it was a good way to spend a couple of hours on a Saturday and though it was hot (isn't it always?), it was worth the sweat.

On our way out of Anahuac, we stopped by nearby Smith Point and just soaked in the view of the Trinity and East bays.

On Sunday, my dad, brother and I ventured out to Houston, starting the month of May off at the Houston Polish Festival in Spring Branch.

We're Polish, and for the past few years I've been trying to learn more about my heritage and the Polish communities in Texas.

I haven't had much luck in Beaumont and surrounding areas, but upon further investigation into Houston, it turns out there's a pretty active Polish community there that I had no idea about.

Through the Polish Heritage Center Facebook page, I discovered that the Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church hosts an annual festival in late April, early May, and I knew I had to be there.

So, we made the hour-and-a-half trip (taking the scenic route, of course) to Spring Branch where we ate authentic Polish foods, watched Polish dancing, met and spoke with Polish immigrants and joined in Polish culture for a day.

The experience was heartwarming for me -- if I had never joined the Polish Heritage Center (located in Panna Maria) Facebook page, I might have never discovered that the community I had been searching for wasn't that far away.

Though Beaumont may not be big enough to house a center or church or large sect of every single ethnicity, it's close enough to the nation's most diverse city, according to a 2021 report from WalletHub.

If you look, you can probably find a Facebook group for the community you're trying to connect with or learn more about.

I love attending cultural festivals, even when it is not a culture I necessarily belong to, because it gives me the opportunity to branch out beyond my own world and experience things that I wouldn't experience otherwise -- particularly food.

Which brings me to my final point -- the festivals are continuing this weekend!

This weekend there are two in Beaumont, the St. Michael Mediterranean Festival and the Beaumont Maypole Festival.

I've attended the Mediterranean Festival for many years now, and it never disappoints. If you want to learn more about Middle Eastern and Hellenic culture, or just eat some really good food, check it out.

The Mediterranean Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, next to St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church at 690 N. 15th St. in Beaumont.

The Maypole Festival is also Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the wrapping of the Maypole at 4:30 p.m.

The Maypole Festival represents the blessing of the crops and is a celebration of the arts. It will be held in the Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park, 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr. in Beaumont.

Get out this weekend and experience different cultures, eat good food and support local businesses!

