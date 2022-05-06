ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anahuac, TX

MALICK: Festivals bring culture, community to your doorstep

By Olivia Malick
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsibN_0fVO0e6800
My dad, Stephan, right, and I soaking up the sun at the Gulf Coast Mead Fest in Anahuac. Photo taken April 30, 2022. Photo by Olivia Malick/ The Enterprise (Photo by Olivia Malick/ The Enterprise)

Do you ever drive around town and see a store that you swear has to be new?

But then, you inquire about it and someone tells you, "No, that's been there for like 30 years," and you're confused because you've spent your whole life here, but you're convinced you've never seen that store.

Well, that's kind of the story of my past weekend.

I had my own "festival weekend," though I didn't go to Coachella or whatever other music festival is going on right now.

Instead, I stayed within state lines and had a great time at two festivals -- and I didn't even have to travel that far.

On Saturday, my dad and I attended the Gulf Coast Mead Fest at Frascone Winery and Venue in Anahuac.

If you're unfamiliar, mead is essentially "honey wine," a fermented beverage made of honey, water and yeast.

We discovered this festival last year and had a great time. So, we decided to go again.

An entry fee of $10 got you five tasting cards, which you could use to visit the mead vendors (who are usually local) and sample their stock.

I had never even heard of mead before last year, and now it's one of my favorite alcoholic beverages. In addition to finding a new drink to enjoy, I learned about the variety of breweries around from Harris to Orange counties and in between.

We drank -- a responsible amount -- ate and shopped from other non-mead vendors at the festival.

All in all, it was a good way to spend a couple of hours on a Saturday and though it was hot (isn't it always?), it was worth the sweat.

On our way out of Anahuac, we stopped by nearby Smith Point and just soaked in the view of the Trinity and East bays.

On Sunday, my dad, brother and I ventured out to Houston, starting the month of May off at the Houston Polish Festival in Spring Branch.

We're Polish, and for the past few years I've been trying to learn more about my heritage and the Polish communities in Texas.

I haven't had much luck in Beaumont and surrounding areas, but upon further investigation into Houston, it turns out there's a pretty active Polish community there that I had no idea about.

Through the Polish Heritage Center Facebook page, I discovered that the Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church hosts an annual festival in late April, early May, and I knew I had to be there.

So, we made the hour-and-a-half trip (taking the scenic route, of course) to Spring Branch where we ate authentic Polish foods, watched Polish dancing, met and spoke with Polish immigrants and joined in Polish culture for a day.

The experience was heartwarming for me -- if I had never joined the Polish Heritage Center (located in Panna Maria) Facebook page, I might have never discovered that the community I had been searching for wasn't that far away.

Though Beaumont may not be big enough to house a center or church or large sect of every single ethnicity, it's close enough to the nation's most diverse city, according to a 2021 report from WalletHub.

If you look, you can probably find a Facebook group for the community you're trying to connect with or learn more about.

I love attending cultural festivals, even when it is not a culture I necessarily belong to, because it gives me the opportunity to branch out beyond my own world and experience things that I wouldn't experience otherwise -- particularly food.

Which brings me to my final point -- the festivals are continuing this weekend!

This weekend there are two in Beaumont, the St. Michael Mediterranean Festival and the Beaumont Maypole Festival.

I've attended the Mediterranean Festival for many years now, and it never disappoints. If you want to learn more about Middle Eastern and Hellenic culture, or just eat some really good food, check it out.

The Mediterranean Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, next to St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church at 690 N. 15th St. in Beaumont.

The Maypole Festival is also Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the wrapping of the Maypole at 4:30 p.m.

The Maypole Festival represents the blessing of the crops and is a celebration of the arts. It will be held in the Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park, 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr. in Beaumont.

Get out this weekend and experience different cultures, eat good food and support local businesses!

olivia.malick@hearst.com

twitter.com/OliviaMalick

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anahuac, TX
Local
Texas Society
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Panna Maria, TX
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Click2Houston.com

METRO bus crashed into home in southeast Houston

A METRO passenger bus that crashed into a house in Southeast Houston Friday afternoon broke through a brick wall on the side of the home. The accident occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Madden Ln. From Sky 2 over the scene, the bus which was hooked...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Alcoholic Beverages#Other Music#Coachella#Catholic Church#Frascone Winery And Venue
Robb Report

This Ancient Roman Bust Was Bought for $35 at Goodwill. Now It’s Heading to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
AUSTIN, TX
KNOE TV8

Authorities: Texas man thrown from boat, struck while in water

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a Texas man killed in a boating accident this morning was ejected from the vessel, then struck by it. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7 a.m. about a person floating facedown in the water in West Cove of Calcasieu Lake while an unmanned boat circled nearby, Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson said.
DAYTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Community Impact Houston

The Peach Cobbler Queen celebrates one year of serving sweets in Spring

The Peach Cobbler Queen will mark one year since launching in early May. The home-based bakery business is owned by Spring resident China Watts and offers a variety of homemade cobblers in a variety of flavors such as salted caramel peach, lemon blueberry, pecan praline and Apple Crown apple. The desserts are available for pickup or delivery, for an additional fee. 832-382-7556. www.facebook.com/the-peach-cobbler-queen-109213991369369.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Up close with the lowriders from the East End Street Fest

HOUSTON – You may have seen these shiny vehicles lowered to within a few inches of the road, out and about on Houston’s streets. The lowriders will be one of the features of the East End Street Fest happening tomorrow from 12-6 pm at the Navigation Esplanade. We’re...
HOUSTON, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
781
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy