Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO