Rasmus Dahlin was not the only Rasmus, nor Swede, the Sabres drafted in the 2016 NHL draft, as they also selected Rasmus Asplund in the second round. After playing a combined 57 games in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, he more than doubled that total this season, to the tune of 80 games. He showed flashes of the player he can be in previous seasons, but this year he carved out a role for himself as a competent defensive forward who can chip in occasionally on offense.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO