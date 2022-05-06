ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Slightly Off Center: By any other name, it’s still a subdivision

By Dennis Hinkamp Community columnist
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaming is one of my favorite things. Some call it branding, rebranding or just marketing piffle. It usually entails unfocused focus groups and lots of Sharpie writing on big sheets of paper hung on the walls of sterile conference rooms. I don’t mind the process so long as it includes decent...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Names#By Any Other Name#Sharpie#Adderall#Yahoo
CNET

Tuft and Needle Nod Mattress Review: A Comfy Bed for Budget Shoppers

Tuft and Needle, the ultimate budget bed-in-a-box brand, is best known for its wallet-friendly mattress options. It's one of the several online brands that have broken through to the mainstream mattress retail space -- you may have even seen its products at Target or Crate and Barrel. The Tuft and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
People

Spotted: Amazon Dining Room Chairs That Look So Similar to the High-End Ones in Harry Styles' House

It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles, sartorial icon and global pop star, broke the internet (literally and figuratively!) after Better Homes & Gardens released its newest cover story with him at the forefront. The exclusive story, which features plenty of spicy Harry photos as well as insight into his forthcoming album, also showcases the 26-year-old in the comfort of his home, surrounded by some items that you, too, can take home — at a fraction of the price.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motor1.com

Best Clear Coats For Cars

There are many products to choose from when it comes to automotive clear coats, making it difficult to know where to start. Our buying guide for the best clear coats for cars covers some of the top-rated products in the industry, as well as what separates high-quality clear coats from low-quality ones.
CARS
hunker.com

This Hack for Hanging Odd-Shaped Items Is Pure Genius

When it comes to wall decor, you can't go wrong with three-dimensional objects like trendy animal coat hooks. The only catch? Compared to flat picture frames, these items can be tricky to work with. More specifically, it can be difficult to gauge the correct placement of screws when hanging bulkier objects.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

This Hard-Working Spin Mop With Over 4,400 Five-Star Ratings Actually Scrubs Your Floors for You

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Scrubbing difficult messes on your floors can certainly make you break a sweat—and even leave you sore the next day. Mopping shouldn't feel like a workout, and it doesn't have to thanks to the many hard-working cleaning gadgets on Amazon. One impressive mop in particular that does the hard work for you is the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Mop, and it's on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy