Oklahoma City, OK

If you could have ONE restaurant come to OKC what it would be?

 4 days ago

Re: If you could have ONE restaurant come to OKC what it would be?. I do get a chuckle out of some of the adaptive reuse of the old TC locations... The old I-240 location turned into Sam's Optical after an extensive remodel - but you can still see elements...

WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
Mashed

How To Get The Best Bang For Your Buck At Taco Bell, According To Reddit

If there's one thing anyone can tell you about fast food, it's that it's cheap. It's hard to imagine paying a huge amount of money for some burgers, chicken, or tacos. While some may argue the trade-off for such low prices is a lack of quality, you can't deny that the dollar menu at McDonald's or value meal at Wendy's can be pretty tempting when you're hungry.
ABC4

KFC offering ‘Buckquet’ of chicken for Mother’s Day

(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.  According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.  To […]
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Closed Over 200 Restaurants In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. According to Fortune, as of November 2021, a whopping 90,000 restaurants closed due to complications from the pandemic. With a number of states shuttering indoor dining at the start of the virus' spread, many restaurants could not make enough money on takeout alone to keep their doors open, especially the spaces that didn't have room to develop an outdoor dining area.
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Storm Last Night Had The Weirdest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
KSN.com

Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop Buffet Menu

We have been over to Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop many times to make one of their delicious pies, but this week we wanted to feature their menu items and especially their buffets. They have buffets each weekend and on Sunday, the buffet includes a pie section where you...
Eater

Crowd-Favorite Bourke Street Bakery Joins Grand Central’s Growing Restaurant Roster

It appears as though Grand Central is gearing up for a full-blown restaurant revival following years of traffic declines and empty retail spaces amid the pandemic. Shortly after news broke that City Winery was setting up one of its cavernous wine bars in the former Great Northern food hall space, Crain’s New York has a rundown of several other restaurants that are slated to move into the transportation hub.
