PULLMAN - The Washington State University Regents will consider raising tuition for the upcoming academic year during their meeting on Friday. The administration is asking the board to raise tuition by 2.5%. Washington law limits tuition increases to the percentage growth rate in the state’s median hourly wage. That number hasn’t been provided yet from state officials in Olympia. The regents have raised WSU tuition by the maximum amount allowed by law 3 times in the last 5 years.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO