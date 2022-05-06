ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paint a garden of multi-colored flowers at Sunday’s FREE online art class

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2i6Q_0fVNtru400

Paint a garden of multi-colored flowers at this Sunday’s FREE online art class.

Teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint spring flowers at Sunday’s free online art class.

We’ll be talking about spring, bees and birds.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log this Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

Burien, WA
