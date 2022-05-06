ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Rantz warns of Antifa threat looming over weekend abortion protests

By KTTH STAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTTH host Jason Rantz warns in a new FOX News editorial that this weekend’s pro-abortion rallies will likely turn violent. Pacific Northwest Antifa already made appearances this weekend and Rantz...

Stamp Collector
2d ago

Ok folks…..watch and learn. You have already witnessed what happened during the 100+ days of rioting and you should be well aware that the Governor, mayor, city counsel as well as many other high ranking hospital and business leaders previously let the cowardly, uncivil and random behaviors of these threats to democracy go unchecked. In fact….they were supported and endorsed by these same progressive “luminaries.” You wait and see…. Antifa will, again, be allowed to terrorize the city. Wake up people. We need new and effective leadership!

B i l l
2d ago

There is an election coming up and the existing administration has had their chance and has proven they are incapable of dealing with this. Line up the police busses and arrest every single one of them. Run them all thru the booking process, even if it takes two weeks. Let the Marxist ACLU complain about it all they want. No one should get a chance to be released by Schmidt until they are all booked.

Wayne Dillabough
2d ago

well they're bought and paid for by the Democratic Party so they'll never have any problems

