Forest loss in 2021 emitted as much carbon as India does

By Paul Huttner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate solutions usually focus on putting less carbon into our atmosphere. That’s critical, but there’s another side to...

Ars Technica

“Elephant in the room”: Clean energy’s need for unsustainable minerals

Earth Day was April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their sustainability and minimize their climate impact.
ENVIRONMENT
The Next Web

Lithium mining needs to get greener for EVs to maintain their earth cred

There’s plenty of column inches given to the environmental advantages of electric vehicles, like reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emission. But there’s a salty little secret often obscured by those who wax lyrical about EVs — the environmental impact of the lithium mined to make EV batteries.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Fungi-based meat alternatives could help save Earth's forests

Market-ready fungi-based meat alternatives are similar to meat in taste and texture. They involve reduced land resources and greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and land-use change. This goes under the assumption of a growing world population's increasing appetite for beefy bites, and it is the first time researchers have projected the development of these market-ready meat substitutes into the future, assessing their potential impact on the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Andrew Freedman
The Independent

India ramps up coal production to record levels in extreme heatwave

India is ramping up production of coal to record highs, despite increasingly desperate warnings from climate experts that the burning of fossil fuels must be curbed to avoid the most disastrous effects of the climate crisis.The country’s coal minister congratulated producers for soaring coal production, driven by power shortages that have led to blackouts during an exceptional heatwave that itself is seen as a sign of the climate emergency.“Outstanding efforts of #CoalWarriors left no stone unturned in thriving India’s energy security,” Pralhad Joshi, India’s coal minister, tweeted.“Our coal family worked under challenging circumstances to achieve pathbreaking results. Congratulations, to all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
#Carbon Emissions#Forest#Climate Cast
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Claimed that Mass Extinction Can be Drastically Lessened by Reducing Fossil Fuel Usage

Two of the scientists who discovered that 2018 finding says in an article published in the journal Science that if our greenhouse gases continue unchecked, warmer oceans and oxygen depletion at sea might lead to mass extinction on par with the planet's five deadliest disasters. They believe it is large enough to wipe out most species diversity since the end-Cretaceous catastrophe 65 million years ago that wiped out the dinosaurs.
SCIENCE

