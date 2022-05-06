Forest loss in 2021 emitted as much carbon as India does

India is ramping up production of coal to record highs, despite increasingly desperate warnings from climate experts that the burning of fossil fuels must be curbed to avoid the most disastrous effects of the climate crisis.The country’s coal minister congratulated producers for soaring coal production, driven by power shortages that have led to blackouts during an exceptional heatwave that itself is seen as a sign of the climate emergency.“Outstanding efforts of #CoalWarriors left no stone unturned in thriving India’s energy security,” Pralhad Joshi, India’s coal minister, tweeted.“Our coal family worked under challenging circumstances to achieve pathbreaking results. Congratulations, to all...
