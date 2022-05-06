7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 6-8, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Denver’s Cinco de Mayo Festival returns to Civic Center Park

One of the largest cultural events in the state is back after two years. Denver’s Cinco de Mayo festival will take place at Civic Center Park both Saturday and Sunday and not only will there be food and drinks, but also Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters, and much more. Learn more here .

After two-year hiatus, Colorado Mestizo Dancers eager to return to Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival

2. Want to get a workout in along with your pup? Head to Wash Park this weekend

The 29 th annual Furry Scurry is also making a comeback this year with the return of the Dumb Friend League’s largest fundraiser for homeless pets and horses. Join thousands of fellow animal advocates from across Colorado to walk, run or scurry and make a different in the lives of these animals. Denver7’s Jason Gruenauer will be emceeing the event, taking place Saturday, May 7 starting at 7:30 a.m. Learn more here .

3. Live in northern Colorado and want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Longmont’s where you’ll want to be

Northern Coloradans will not have to travel far to have a good time this Cinco de Mayo, as Longmont’s very own Cinco de Mayo festival is also making a comeback this weekend at Roosevelt Park. The event takes place Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info. here .

4. Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival

If you’re down for some music, head to Cañon City this weekend for the 84 th annual Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival. National high school, middle school and junior high schools will be competing and performing in concert band, jazz band, parade orchestra and concert choir. More info. can be found here .

5. Take your mountain bike to Fruita and participate in the Fat Tire Festival

A Fruita tradition, the Fat Tire Festival will celebrate 25 years this year. Come ride miles of pristine Mountain Bike Trails, meet mountain bike friends from around the world and support those who support the passion, the lifestyle and the sport many Coloradans enjoy. For a full list of this year’s festival schedule, click here .

6. Take an artsy stroll in Monte Vista

If you’re looking to discover the art scene in a different town, why not take a drive to Monte Vista? Every Friday from May through August, the town hosts a community art walk. This year, a portion of Adams St. will be blocked off for artists, art activities and music. Local businesses will be running Art Walk special. More information here .

7. Denver Young Artists Orchestra: New Morning for the World Concert

The Denver Young Artists Orchestra presents the Young Artists Orchestra in New Morning for the World, led by Maestro Wes Kenney. Let yourself be inspired by Joseph Schwantner’s epic New Morning for the World, narrated by spoken word poet Frankie Le'Troy, and the performance of our Concerto Competition Winners. The performance will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. For more information, please click here .