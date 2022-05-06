ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 2025, the Texans Have a Draft Pick in Every Round

By Drew Dougherty
houstontexans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans have seven picks--one per round--in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those picks can be traded away, and the Texans can also trade for other picks in that year's Draft. But no NFL team can deal,...

www.houstontexans.com

Tri-City Herald

Aqib Talib Predicted Lions’ 2022 First-Round Draft Picks in Week 15

Former New England Patriots defensive back Aqib Talib presently serves as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. In the Lions' 2021 Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Talib was working as the color commentator on the FOX broadcast. During the fourth quarter, Talib shared “Aqib’s Creed”, and revealed what...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Texans Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

The Houston Texans may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season. The Texans will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played...
HOUSTON, TX
Blogging The Boys

Texas two step: Dallas mayor suggests AFC team should share DFW with the Cowboys

A cowboy walks into a bar and says, “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us”. No, this isn’t the start of some western, and the cowboy in question could actually be Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. The town is Dallas, about to become the third largest US metro surpassing Chicago. As Dallas joins the likes of Los Angeles and New York, there’s one thing noticeably missing from the third most-populated city in the football-crazed state of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

KC Chiefs release Austin Reiter after 2022 NFL Draft

There’s a saying that you can never go home again, but Austin Reiter was hoping things could work out anyway. As it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs won’t be providing him a place to play in the ’22 season after announcing the release of the veteran center on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans RB Dameon Pierce fails to make list of Day 3 draft picks who will make a difference in 2022

The Houston Texans finally invested in a younger running back via the draft for the first time since 2017. With the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, Houston chose former Florida running back Dameon Pierce. The former Gator was under utilized in Florida, although there were hints he was a productive back — take his 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns into account.
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

NFL trends in the draft and free agency, and how the Cowboys are missing out

Let’s start with a little self-reflection. Over the past decade plus, I have written somewhere over 3000 articles here about the Dallas Cowboys. From the very beginning, a common topic has been trying to figure out how the one constant in all that time, the leadership and management of the franchise by the Jones family, was doing things and how successful or not they were. Since all that comes from a distance without direct access to the team, it’s a combination of watching the games and synthesizing any news to glean insight. While others may disagree, I think I have done a fairly decent job of presenting things and noting what is constant and what evolves. Frankly, the direction forward now is troubling as Stephen Jones has gained more and more power and his father Jerry has become more of a figurehead, and prolific, if undisciplined, spokesman.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Super Bowl LVII odds stay put after 2022 draft

The Indianapolis Colts made some intriguing additions to the roster during the 2022 NFL draft, but they stayed put when it came to their odds to win Super Bowl LVII. The last time we checked in on the Colts’ odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, they held 20/1 (+2000) odds. That was back on March 23. After the draft, they stayed put at 20/1 and are largely grouped with the same teams in their tier.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KHOU

Meet Houston's nationally top ranked amateur boxing twins

HOUSTON — Inside 4 Corners Boxing Gym there's a one-two punch that will leave you seeing double. "We've been in the gym since we were two just watching people fight and train," said Steven Grandy. "That's just something we just wanted to do," said Danny Grandy. Danny and Steven...
HOUSTON, TX

