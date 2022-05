May 6, 2022 - Visit Tampa Bay announced Thursday that its 2022 Gonzmart Family Tourism Ambassador of the Year is Tampa native and Shumaker Advisors Principal Les Miller. According to a release, Miller received the award for his unwavering commitment to the Tampa Bay community for the last 50 years. The organization credited Miller for supporting the region’s hospitality industry through his time as a Hillsborough County Commissioner and as a state senator and representative. “Since leaving public office, Les has continued to be an integral part of our board and is fully deserving of this accolade,” said Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

