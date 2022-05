Back by popular demand, Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will return on June 18 to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Tickets are $35 for a front row seat, $32 for a second row seat, and $30 for general seating. They are on sale now and can be purchased online at highlandseniors.com or at the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. There is no meal with this year’s show, but courtesy snacks and drinks will be provided at the tables.

