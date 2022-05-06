ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tips to spruce up your Kentucky Derby headware

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

local12.com

NBC4 Columbus

Longshot Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset […]
DERBY, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
WTVQ

Fans celebrate 148th Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
WBKO

All eyes on Epicenter for this year’s Kentucky Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the day before The Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports. A horse born and bred in Bowling Green will be in the run for the roses on Saturday, carrying the hopes and dreams of its owner and trainer but also of Vette City.
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
NBC Sports

Kentucky Derby food 2022: Recipes for traditional desserts, snacks, pie

Nothing says party like food, and nothing says Kentucky Derby party like traditional southern eats. With 148 years of history and centuries of regional traditions, there is no shortage of decadent and unique Bluegrass foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party. The 2022...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati veteran rescues 12-year-old dog from hoarding situation

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati veteran is welcoming a new furry friend into his home, a 12-year-old dog that was rescued from a hoarding situation. Robert Ingguls adopted Trudy from SPCA Cincinnati Friday. Ingguls is well known in the Tri-State as he saved his former segregated elementary school, Southgate Street School for African-American children, from being demolished. The school is now a museum in Newport, Kentucky.
Fox 19

Float-in movies coming to Great Parks of Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Whether you’re in the mood for an action adventure, a family comedy or a classic coming-of-age story, paddle out to your favorite Great Parks for a float-in movie. Guests will enjoy watching movies on the water in a Great Parks’ rowboat at select park locations.
On3.com

LOOK: Big Blue Nation takes over the 148th Kentucky Derby

The stars were out in the city of Louisville on Saturday. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby brought out plenty of celebrity faces to watch one of the sport’s biggest upsets. From rap artists Drake and Louisville’s own Jack Harlow, to actors Dean Norris and Jennifer Robertson, to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and even someone in a full T-Rex costume, the red carpet was a who’s who of big names.
WKRC

Cavalcade of Homes returns to Northern Kentucky with beautiful models

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - The Cavalcade of Homes is returning to Northern Kentucky for the first time in two years. The scattered-site home tour features nine homes ranging from $300,000 to $600,000+. “It’s kind of like you choose your own adventure,” director of business development at the Building Industry...
