Tips to spruce up your Kentucky Derby headware

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's Kentucky Derby day and a return to tradition and full-scale capacity means the celebrities made their way back to Churchill Downs. Here's a look at some of the stars that showed up for the 148th Run for the Roses.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s that time of year again. The 3-year-olds are getting ready to line up at Churchill Downs, and for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd is back and in full regalia. As in, wait, is that a horse...
The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
History will reflect on Rich Strike's most unlikely of wins Saturday at the Kentucky Derby, where the colt broke away from the pack to finish first with the second-longest odds in the race's history. The 3-year-old horse's circumstances were tilled with uncertainty, from its last-minute entry to its development under...
The goldenrod (the most terrible allergy weed ever) is to be revered as it is the KY state flower. You learn "My Old Kentucky Home" as an infant or you might get exiled to Indiana. The best day of the year isn't Christmas or your birthday - it's the first...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the day before The Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports. A horse born and bred in Bowling Green will be in the run for the roses on Saturday, carrying the hopes and dreams of its owner and trainer but also of Vette City.
Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
Nothing says party like food, and nothing says Kentucky Derby party like traditional southern eats. With 148 years of history and centuries of regional traditions, there is no shortage of decadent and unique Bluegrass foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party. The 2022...
The Hwy 54 Spring Yard Sale is taking place this weekend and we have all the details if you've got some spending money burning a hole in your pocket. This is one of the yard sales of all yard sales. According to Evansville Living;. What started with one woman's effort...
Wouldn't it be great to own your own island? My friend owns a small island on Fox Lake and I tell her all of the time that I'm going to have a tiny house airlifted to her island so I can move there permanently. I recently wrote an article about...
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati veteran is welcoming a new furry friend into his home, a 12-year-old dog that was rescued from a hoarding situation. Robert Ingguls adopted Trudy from SPCA Cincinnati Friday. Ingguls is well known in the Tri-State as he saved his former segregated elementary school, Southgate Street School for African-American children, from being demolished. The school is now a museum in Newport, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Whether you’re in the mood for an action adventure, a family comedy or a classic coming-of-age story, paddle out to your favorite Great Parks for a float-in movie. Guests will enjoy watching movies on the water in a Great Parks’ rowboat at select park locations.
The stars were out in the city of Louisville on Saturday. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby brought out plenty of celebrity faces to watch one of the sport’s biggest upsets. From rap artists Drake and Louisville’s own Jack Harlow, to actors Dean Norris and Jennifer Robertson, to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and even someone in a full T-Rex costume, the red carpet was a who’s who of big names.
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - The Cavalcade of Homes is returning to Northern Kentucky for the first time in two years. The scattered-site home tour features nine homes ranging from $300,000 to $600,000+. “It’s kind of like you choose your own adventure,” director of business development at the Building Industry...
