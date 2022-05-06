ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Keys to an Oilers Victory in Game 3 vs Kings

By Rob Couch
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 on Friday night. Their first-round series is tied 1-1 after two games in Edmonton, and the Oilers are coming off a statement 6-0 win. This is a big game for both teams. The Oilers have the momentum, but...

5 Incredible Stats From Oilers’ 8-2 Win in Game 3 Against Kings

The Edmonton Oilers lead their best-of-seven, first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 after notching an incredible 8-2 win at Crypto.com arena on Friday (May 6). Evander Kane recorded a hat trick, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal in what was one the Oilers’ greatest offensive performances in a playoff game.
Wild cruise past Blues for 2-1 series advantage

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the injury-depleted St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Blues won 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series...
3 Takeaways From Stars Game 2 Win Over the Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars took down the Calgary Flames 2-0 in Game 2 on Thursday night. The series is now tied 1-1 as it heads back to Dallas. The talk in this series continues to center around the goaltending matchup of young Jake Oettinger in his first playoffs and Vezina-candidate Jacob Markstrom on the other end. Markstrom stopped 16 of 16 in Game 1 to shut out the Stars 1-0 while Oettinger was only beat once in an otherwise perfect game on his end. In Game 2, both goalies once again shined but it was the young Minnesota native that recorded his first career playoff win in shutout fashion, stopping 29 of 29 Calgary shots.
Senators Still Doubtful as Playoff Contender Next Year

The Ottawa Senators finished their dismal 2021-22 season on a high note, but don’t be fooled into thinking they’ll make the playoffs next year. The odds are that Senators fans will be tending their tulip bulbs come spring 2023 instead of cheering on their team in postseason action at the Canadian Tire Centre (CTC).
6 Reasons Oilers Look Poised To Make Long 2022 Playoff Run

The Edmonton Oilers trounced the Los Angeles Kings 8-2 on Friday evening, taking a 2-1 series lead in the first round of their Stanley Cup Playoff series. In three games, the Oilers have scored 17 goals, leading the league in that category. After a costly mistake in Game 1, the team is back on track and the Oilers look like they’re going to be a team the Kings will have a hard time eliminating. Is there reason to think the Oilers could have success against other teams if they move on?
Jiri Kulich – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.
Stars return to Dallas tied in playoff series riding stout defense

Life in the United States was pre-pandemic, had economy in a much different place, and the Dallas Stars had an iron-clad identity. Dallas found its roots in its hard-nosed, firm backcheck and reliable goaltending. The problem that ultimately kept the team a win away from reaching the Conference Finals? A lack of scoring.
4 Best Minnesota Wild Single-Game Playoff Performances

The 2021-22 NHL Playoffs didn’t begin the way that the Minnesota Wild intended when they lost Game 1 of their opening round series against the St. Louis Blues, 4-0. Fortunately, the Wild didn’t let the loss get the best of them as they rebounded with a 6-2 victory in Game 2, led by Kirill Kaprizov as he scored the first postseason hat trick not only of his career but in franchise history.
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

LOS ANGELES, CA - Based on Sunday's morning skate, there are no anticipated changes to the Oilers lineup for tonight's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings. Derek Ryan collided with Andreas Athanasiou late in Game 3 and looked to be in some discomfort leaving the ice, but he was in his usual spot to the right of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Sunday morning.
NHL Nostalgia: 6 Things Missing From Today’s Game

Oftentimes, we hear about how great the game of hockey was in a previous generation. Whether it was Bobby Orr flying in the 1970s or Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier leading the dominant Oilers offenses in the 1980s, fans always reminisce about how the game was better and how the NHL isn’t the same.
Oilers Fortunate to Get Archibald in the Lineup in Elevated Role

The Edmonton Oilers got news for the playoffs that they would have another body available in the lineup at forward. That being Josh Archibald, a key depth player for them over the past couple of seasons, as he received a medical exemption to be able to travel and play games in the United States. That bodes well for the Oilers as there is only one other Canadian team left in the Western Conference and they are now down 2-1 in their series with the Dallas Stars. Since being injected into the lineup, he has been an extra spark and possibly a piece they were missing in Game 1.
Takeaways from LA Kings’ 8-2 loss in Game 3 vs Edmonton Oilers

After a horrible Game 2 showing, the LA Kings hoped to come back strong on Friday in their first home playoff game since 2018. They didn’t; in fact, they played worse. Ahead of the game, the team took out Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield, replacing them with Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, and opted to keep Jonathan Quick in the net.
Kraken Prospect Report: Daccord, Evans, Kartye & More

The postseason is kicking into full swing across the hockey world, and the Seattle Kraken have several prospects looking to lead their teams to some hardware. Kraken fans will have a lot to keep an eye on heading into, hopefully, the nice part of spring. They say that “April showers...
Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up in Ways it’s Failed in Recent Years

One of the best things about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning was the play of the depth players. Coming into the series, it was a big question for the team about whether someone other than the Core Four would show up to help with the scoring.
Dave Andreychuk: Lightning & Maple Leafs Legend

Throughout the history of the NHL, there are only a few moments that were so impactful on a team or the league that it was immortalized by being turned into a statue. When you think of those people, it brings to mind legends of the game like Bobby Orr, whose heroics on the ice are entwined into the very fabric of hockey itself.
Dallas Stars Playoff Game Day: Game 3 vs Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars return home with a chance to take a 2-1 series lead as they take on the Calgary Flames in Game 3 of the first round. For the first time since May of 2019, the Stars will have the support of a home crowd in a playoff game. After overcoming the rowdy crowd up in Calgary and splitting Games 1 and 2, Dallas now has the chance to completely swing this series in their own arena.
Ducks News & Rumors: DiMaio, Lettieri, 2022 Draft Odds & More

The 2021-22 season is officially over for the Anaheim Ducks, but that hasn’t stopped them from being in the headlines this week. There’s plenty of work to do this upcoming offseason as they continue to lean into a full rebuild in order to eventually return to playoff contender status.
