3 Keys to an Oilers Victory in Game 3 vs Kings

The Edmonton Oilers got news for the playoffs that they would have another body available in the lineup at forward. That being Josh Archibald, a key depth player for them over the past couple of seasons, as he received a medical exemption to be able to travel and play games in the United States. That bodes well for the Oilers as there is only one other Canadian team left in the Western Conference and they are now down 2-1 in their series with the Dallas Stars. Since being injected into the lineup, he has been an extra spark and possibly a piece they were missing in Game 1.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO