Dallas, TX

Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Police Department officers arrested Andre Sharp, 29, after a gun went off and fatally wounded an 11-year-old child on May 5. Sharp was charged with murder, police said. Officers were called at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2500...

